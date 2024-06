Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP and Congress were leading in eight seats each out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was ahead of his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

The counting of votes in Telangana began at 8 am. PTI SJR SJR KH