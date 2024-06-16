BJP, Congress lock horns over social media post on PM Modi's meeting with Pope meeting with Pope

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 16 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Sunday hit out at the Congress party in the state over its social media post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis during the G7 Summit and alleged that it's X handle was seemingly run by "radical Islamists or Urban Naxals".

Earlier in the day, the grand-old party posted a picture of PM Modi with the Pope on its X handle along with a sarcastic comment that "Finally, the Pope got a chance to meet God!" Irked by the post, BJP state chief K Surendran accused the grand old party's state unit of posting derogatory and humiliating content against nationalistic leaders on its social media handle.

He alleged that AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was certainly aware of the posts and sought to know whether party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi endorsed it.

"The @INCIndia Kerala "X" handle, seemingly run by radical Islamists or Urban Naxals, continues to post derogatory and humiliating content against nationalistic leaders. Now, it has even stooped to mocking the respected Pope and the Christian community. It's certain that the AICC General Secretary from Kerala, @kcvenugopalmp, is aware of this. The question is, what are @RahulGandhi and @kharge's interests in supporting this?" Surendran said in his X handle.

Soon after his criticism, the Congress again gave a sarcastic reply throught it's X handle and wished "better luck next time" to Surendran and others from "Modi ka parivar".

"When you manage to make intelligent smiles gush from the lips of even one spectator, you make even God smile." Pope Francis Pope Francis said this on Friday, 14th June on the same day after he met Narendra Modi.

Better luck next time, @surendranbjp, @Georgekurianbjp and others from Modi ka parivar!" the Congress in Kerala said it's post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Pope Francis to visit India and said he admired the pontiff's commitment to serving the people.

They met with a warm embrace at the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Italy where they joined other world leaders to deliberate on the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. PTI LGK ROH