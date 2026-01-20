BJP, Congress locked in tussle for control of Chandrapur Municipal Corporation

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Both the Congress and BJP on Tuesday claimed that the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC) in eastern Maharashtra will have their mayor.

No party secured a clear majority in the 66-member body in the January 15 elections, though the Congress emerged as the single largest group with 30 seats.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar claimed that several Congress corporators were in contact with his party and the mayor will from the BJP.

Congress leaders dismissed the BJP claims and sought to project unity. Senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar said all the Congress corporators were together despite poaching attempts.

"We are all one. Though our 27 councillors were kept separately for management, we are all together. The group leader will be one and a Congress mayor will be installed," he said.

Local Congress MP Pratibha Dhanorkar also said the party was united.

Dismissing claims by BJP leaders that Congress corporators were in touch with them, Wadettiwar insisted such statements were mere "kite-flying".

He also hinted that some BJP corporators were in touch with the Congress.

Wadettiwar further said that discussions are underway to include six corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in an alliance, as the two parties are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has a right to stake claim to the Mayor's post in Chandrapur, he added.

Sources said both senior Congress leaders had moved their respective groups of councillors out of Chandrapur -- Wadettiwar had relocated 14 to15 councillors and Dhanorkar shifted 12 to13 supporters -- ahead of the arrival of party observers who are to supervise the selection of the mayor and group leader.

This was intended to present a consolidated tally to the observers, the sources said.

Of the total 66 seats, the Congress won 30, BJP 23, Shiv Sena (UBT) 6, Shiv Sena 1, VBA 2, BSP 1, MIM 1 and independents 2.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said any mayoral candidate would need his party's support. The Sena (UBT) is keeping its options open and the party leadership will take the final decision, he said. PTI ND COR RSY KRK