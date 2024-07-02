BJP, Congress supporters clash in Bhubaneswar during protest over Rahul Gandhi's remark

Bhubaneswar, Jul 2 (PTI) Supporters of the BJP and Congress clashed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening during a protest over remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

The incident happened outside the state Congress headquarters where the BJP was holding a demonstration over Gandhi's remarks.

"When we were staging a peaceful protest outside the Congress Bhawan, stones were pelted at our workers. Some police personnel and journalists were also attacked," alleged state BJYM president Abhilash Panda.

"We demand unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi for insulting and hurting Hindus," he said.

A complaint has been lodged at the Capital police station against the Congress workers for the violence, another BJP leader said.

Besides stones, the two sides also threw cow dungs at each other. Cow dung was also thrown at a hoarding of Gandhi, which was later washed by Congress workers with milk.

Police had a tough time to bring the situation under control.

NSUI state president Yashir Nawaz said, "Every individual has the right to protest. But we have never seen a violent protest like the one organised by the BJP today. The people who have voted for the BJP will give them a befitting reply." In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

His remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi, however, clarified that he was speaking about the BJP. PTI BBM BBM SOM