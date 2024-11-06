BJP, Congress trade barbs over `red' Constitution carried by Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The colour of the copy of the Indian Constitution carried by Rahul Gandhi became the subject of political wrangling in poll-bound Maharashtra on Wednesday with the BJP seeking to know what message he wanted to give.

The Congress hit back, stating the red colour is considered auspicious in Hinduism.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday campaigned for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance of the Opposition in the state where assembly elections will be held on November 20.

He carried a slim copy of the Constitution with a red cover at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur. "What message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India?" asked deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at a campaign rally in Sangli district as he accused the Congress leader of building a coalition of anarchists.

In politics, the colour red is often associated with the Marxist or communist ideology.

Responding to Fadnavis, state Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP was rattled by Gandhi's event "near its stronghold" in Nagpur.

"Fadnavis, in his nervousness, is making false allegations to defame Rahul Gandhi. In Hinduism, red is considered auspicious, yet the BJP finds it impure. Those who oppose the Constitution have no right to decide whether a copy of the Constitution should be red, yellow or black. Do the BJP and Fadnavis equate saving the Constitution with urban Naxalism?" he said.

On Fadnavis' claim that ultra-leftist and anarchist organisations were associated with Gandhi's Bharat Jodo campaign, Patole asked if the Marathi participants who walked with the Congress leader during his nationwide yatra were to be considered urban Naxals.

Fadnavis should apologize to all Maharashtrians who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Patole said, adding that Rahul Gandhi has taken up the mission to save the Constitution.

"If the BJP considers Left-leaning individuals anti-national, then Kerala has a Leftist government, West Bengal was ruled by the Left for years, and there are still Leftist legislators and Members of Parliament. Does that make those who vote for them anti-national? If the BJP feels so, Fadnavis should take action as they (BJP) are in power at the Centre. Who gave the BJP the authority to issue certificates of patriotism or anti-nationalism?" Patole asked.

The BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, hence it tries to slander him but the people of the state would put the saffron party in its place, he said. PTI MR KRK