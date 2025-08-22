BJP, Congress trade charges over voter list manipulation in Karad South constituency

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress on Friday levelled allegations against each other over alleged tampering of voter lists and double registrations in the Karad South Assembly constituency in Western Maharashtra.

Congress candidate and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan was defeated by the BJP's Atul Bhosale in this constituency in Satara district in 2024. The Congress had never lost this seat since 1962.

Amol Patil and Fatteshinh Sarnobat, Bhosale's personal assistants, have their names registered in more than one constituency, the Congress alleged on Friday.

"Patil's name figures in the Ankalakop voter list, Sarnobat is listed in Islampur, but both are also registered in Karad South. This is nothing but stealing votes through double entries and then trying to cover it up by making counter-allegations," a Congress functionary said.

BJP leaders, in turn, claimed that Prithviraj Chavan's family members had their names registered in voter lists in Karad South, Malkapur, Patan and Kumbhargav.

"Several of his relatives, including nephews Indrajit Chavan and Rahul Chavan, along with their families, appear in two or even three voter lists. Some entries show mismatched ages and even different names. This amounts to fraud and misuse of voter records," local BJP leader Dhanaji Patil claimed, adding that the party would demand that Election Commission take action against them.

Subsequently, the Congress organised a press conference in Karad to refute the charges.

Gajanan Awalkar, Chavan's personal assistant accused of voting twice, denied the allegation. "My name appears in Karad and Wathar, but I had already applied for deletion of my name from Karad. The hearing was held before the electoral officer but the objectors never appeared. The administration is responsible for the duplication, not me. I have never voted twice. I challenge those making the allegation to prove it within eight days, or I will take legal action," Awalkar said.

Indrajit Chavan, nephew of the former CM, said multiple entries existed due to change of residence over the years. "I first lived in Patan Colony, then shifted to Pawar Colony and later to Malkapur. I had filed for deletions, but the names were not removed due to administrative lapses. Still, our family has always voted only in one place. We oppose bogus voting," he said.

Congress leaders further claimed that besides the BJP MLA's aides, 52 physiotherapy students were newly added to voter lists under the Shivnagar booth in Karad South, and names of some retired workers were included in Rethare Budruk list.