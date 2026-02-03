Nagpur (PTI): The BJP has nominated its women corporators Neeta Thakre and Leela Hatibed for the post mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).
The Opposition Congress has fielded Snehal Thakare and Vivek Nikose for the posts, the elections for which will be held on February 6.
As per the lottery held last month, the NMC will have a woman mayor from the general category.
After the registration of the BJP corporators' group at the divisional commissioner's office on Monday, Neeta Thakre (representing ward 28) and Hatibed (ward 29) filed their nominations, a release said.
Their names were finalised after Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held detailed discussions here recently, it said.
The BJP has also decided to allocate the NMC standing committee chairperson's post to a woman corporator, and the name will be announced soon, party's city president Dayashankar Tiwari said.
In polls to the 151-member NMC last month, the BJP won 102 seats, Congress 34, AIMIM 6, Indian Muslim League 4, Shiv Sena (UBT) 2, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BSP and NCP got 1 seat each.
Out of the total BJP winners, 55 are women.