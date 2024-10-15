BJP, Congress workers clash during campaign for bypolls in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Rupahihat in Assam's Nagaon district when the opposition party took out a bike rally on Tuesday, police said.

The Congress had taken out the rally for the upcoming by-elections to the Samaguri assembly constituency, vacated by the party's Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain. Congress workers from the neighbouring districts had also participated in it.

Congress leaders alleged that when a group of party workers from Rupahihat were on the way to take part in the rally, BJP workers tried to stop them, and damaged their bikes.

The BJP leaders, on the other hand, alleged that Congress workers had torn their posters and banners.

A clash broke out, and some persons on both sides were injured in the scuffle.

Police said they immediately went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Additional security forces were deployed in the area and patrolling intensified, they said.

By-elections to five assembly constituencies, including Samaguri, will be held on November 13.

The other assembly constituencies are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon and Behali. PTI DG DG SOM