BJP conspiring to arrest all opposition leaders before '24 polls: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led central government, alleging that it was conspiring to arrest all opposition leaders before the next year's Lok Sabha polls and cast votes for themselves in an “empty country”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2, while several other leaders were also served notices, she said and claimed that phones of opposition party MPs are being hacked.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, continued with her demand from the Centre to release MGNREGA funds due to West Bengal and extended the November 1 deadline set by her party till November 16.

"Before next year's elections, they (BJP) are trying to gag the voice of all opposition parties. They are planning to arrest all opposition leaders before the polls so that they can vote for themselves in an empty country. They are hatching a conspiracy," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

On the issue of MGNREGA funds due to the state, she said Governor CV Ananda Bose had promised that he would take up the matter with the Centre.

“Today was the last day, but nothing has happened so far. If the MNEGRA dues are not cleared by November 16, we will declare our next course of action," Banerjee added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that on November 15, her party would hold a party meeting at the city's Netaji Indoor Stadium to decide on their next course of action on the issue. PTI SCH NN