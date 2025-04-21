BJP conspiring to defame Gandhi family in National Herald case: Jignesh Mevani

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani on Monday criticised the BJP-led central government over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed against senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

He alleged that a deliberate conspiracy was being orchestrated to defame the Gandhi family.

"The BJP is spreading lies about this case. They have no substantial evidence. A deliberate conspiracy is being orchestrated to defame Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," Mevani said while addressing reporters here.

He also alleged that the ED remained silent on corruption in BJP-ruled states.

On April 15, the central agency had filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

In addition to the Gandhis, the chargesheet names senior party leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Mevani highlighted a range of pressing issues affecting the country, including inflation, mob lynching, atrocities against women and exploitation of tribal communities.

"The BJP is conspiring to divert public attention from the real issues facing the country," he added.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and other senior party officials were also present at the press conference. PTI SAN SAN MNB