BJP conspiring to 'fraudulently' remove voters from electoral rolls in Rajasthan: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP in Rajasthan was conspiring to "fraudulently" remove from the electoral rolls the names of voters who support the opposition party, and said it will not allow "murder of democracy" in the state.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that in his state, after the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls process, the draft list that was released showed that 45 lakh people were found to be "absent, shifted, or deceased", and objections were then invited until January15.

"Until January 3rd, there was no chaos, and the entire system was running smoothly. However, on January 3rd, BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh visited Rajasthan, held a meeting there, and then the process of fraudulently adding and removing votes began," Dotasra alleged at a press conference along with Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully.

"I am sharing data with you that I obtained from the Election Commission's website. It shows that from December 17th to January 14th, the BJP, through 937 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), submitted applications to add 211 names and remove 5,694 votes. Meanwhile, the Congress party, through 110 BLAs, submitted applications to add 185 names and remove two names," Dotasra said.

The Election Commission last Thursday extended the last date for filing claims and objections on the draft rolls of Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Puducherry and West Bengal in the ongoing SIR of voters' list to January 19.

According to the EC's earlier schedule, electors had to file till Thursday, January 15, claims and objections on the draft electoral rolls published on December 16, 2025.

Those whose names have been left out can now file claims till January 19, the EC said in its instructions.

Dotasra said, "We had already suspected that the BJP and the Election Commission would collude to extend the deadline to remove the names of people aligned with the Congress ideology from the voter list. And that's exactly what happened." In Jhunjhunu, 13,882 Form 7 applications for name removal were received in a single day, in Mandawa, 16,276 were received, in Udaipurwati, 1,241 were received and in Khetri, 1,478 were received, he claimed.

Meanwhile, 140,000 forms have already been registered, Dotasra added.

The Rajasthan Congress chief said his party will not allow this "murder of democracy" in the state.

He urged party office-bearers, workers and booth-level agents to remain vigilant so that no legitimate vote is removed.

Dotasra claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on January 13 and stayed at the chief minister's residence, and between January 3rd and 13th, a "secret operation" took place.

"Ten to fifteen thousand fake computerised forms are printed in every assembly constituency. All MLAs and MLA candidates are called, including ministers. On the 13th, 14th, and 15th, thousands of forms are distributed in every assembly constituency to remove names from the voter list - this work is specifically targeted at those assembly constituencies where the Congress party won the election," he claimed.

Not only that, forms were distributed to remove the names of people associated with the Congress ideology, he added.

Additionally, forms were hastily distributed to remove the names of groups of people unhappy with the double-engine government and those above 60 years of age, Dotasra alleged.

"The rule book states that after the draft publication, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) can only distribute 10 forms per day, and no more - meaning the number of forms distributed until the 14th is already before you. BJP MLAs, ministers, and MLA candidates have submitted thousands of forms with forged BLO signatures to every Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). In my own constituency, 627 forms were submitted, and when they tried to submit another 2,000 forms, the SDM refused to accept them," he claimed.

Several BLOs have come forward and given statements to the media stating that they did not sign the forms, that the signatures are forged, and the forms are incomplete, he said.

"In this matter, we have met with Mr. Naveen Mahajan of the Election Commission and informed him about the entire fraud. We have told him that immense pressure is being put on the officers, telling them that they have to accept our forms if they want to keep their jobs," Dotasra said.

The situation in Rajasthan is such that BJP MLAs themselves are submitting thousands of forms for removing names from the voter list, he said.

When asked, they claim they are removing the names of Bangladeshi and Rohingya people, Dotasra said.

"BJP members want to murder democracy in the name of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and commit 'vote chori'. This is a clear misuse of the system," he said.

The Congress had made similar charges in the state last week and the BJP rejected the charge, saying that it was the habit of the opposition party to make "baseless" allegations.

Dotasra claimed that the BJP's local office-bearers have been given data and tasked with removing Congress-supporting votes or adding fake votes of BJP supporters in every assembly constituency.

He claimed that recently, data stored in pen drive was provided to every assembly constituency.

"Based on that data, thousands of printed forms with forged signatures were sent to many assembly constituencies. These forms are fake and not according to the rules," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Jully also targeted the ruling BJP over this issue.

The draft electoral roll of Rajasthan was published on December 16, 2025.

The names of nearly 42 lakh voters were deleted from the 5.46 crore-strong electorate.

One month was given to file the claims and objections, with January 15 as the last date, which was extended till January 19.

Hearings, verification and decisions on claims and objections will be conducted until February 7, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14. PTI ASK DV DV