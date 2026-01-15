BJP conspiring to remove Congress voters from electoral rolls in Rajasthan, alleges PCC

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP, under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, is conspiring to remove from the electoral rolls the names of voters who support the opposition party in the state.

The BJP rejected the charge saying that it was the habit of the Congress party to make "baseless" allegations.

The Congress asked its office-bearers, workers and booth-level agents to remain vigilant so that no legitimate vote is removed.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully held a press conference here on the issue.

Later, Dotasra and other party leaders met the chief electoral officer and submitted a memorandum.

"The BJP is conspiring to create a fraudulent voter list under the ongoing SIR process in the state. The names of thousands of voters inclined to the Congress are being cut in every assembly constituency, and fake names of people with the BJP ideology are being added," Dotasra alleged at the press conference.

"What is being done is very dangerous for the Constitution, country and democracy," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP's local office-bearers have been given data and tasked with removing Congress-supporting votes or adding fake votes of BJP supporters in every assembly constituency.

He claimed that recently, data stored in pen drive was provided from the chief minister's residence to every assembly constituency.

"Based on that data, thousands of printed forms with forged signatures were sent to many assembly constituencies. These forms are fake and not according to the rules," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Jully also targeted the ruling BJP over this issue.

He claimed that seven to ten thousand forms were submitted in Alwar on Thursday.

"Fearing defeat in the upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections, the BJP is now trying to remove the names of Congress-supporting voters through SIR," he said.

Party leaders in Alwar also alleged that forms have been submitted by unidentified individuals for deletion of names.

After the press conference, Dotasra, Jully and other leaders of the Congress party met Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.

Terming the allegations as "baseless", BJP general secretary Shrawan Singh Bagdi said, "The Congress has been rejected by the people and therefore the party is now making absurd statements. Congress' politics is based on lies, deceit, and drama," he said.

Bagdi said that there is a fixed procedure for adding and removing names from the voter list, in which the names of deceased persons, those whose names are in two voter lists, and those who are outsiders are being removed.

"For this process, BLA-1 and BLA-2 representatives have been appointed from political parties. The Election Commission has the right to examine the forms submitted by them, and to add or remove names," he said.

"The Congress has a deep affection for Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and illegal immigrants. Even when their names are removed according to the rules, they feel pain," he said.

The draft electoral roll of Rajasthan was published on December 16, 2025.

The names of nearly 42 lakh voters were deleted from the 5.46 crore-strong electorate.

One month was given to file the claims and objections, with January 15 as the last date.

Hearings, verification and decisions on claims and objections will be conducted until February 7, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14. PTI SDA KVK KVK