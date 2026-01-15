BJP conspiring to remove Congress voters from electoral rolls in Rajasthan, says PCC

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leaders on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP, under the special intensive revision (SIR) process, is conspiring to remove the names of voters from the electoral rolls who support the opposition party in the state.

The party has asked its office-bearers, workers and booth-level agents to remain vigilant so that no legitimate vote is removed.

PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Juli held a press conference here on the issue.

"BJP is conspiring to create a fraudulent voter list under the ongoing SIR process in the state. The names of thousands of voters inclined to Congress are being cut in every assembly constituency, and fake names of people with the BJP ideology are being added," Dotasra alleged.

"What is being done is very dangerous for the Constitution, country and democracy," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP's local office-bearers have been given data and tasked with removing Congress-supporting votes or adding fake votes of BJP supporters in every assembly constituency.

He said that recently, data was given on a pen drive from the chief minister's residence (CMR) to every assembly constituency.

"Based on that data, thousands of printed forms with forged signatures were sent to many assembly constituencies. These forms are fake and not according to the rules," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Juli also targeted the ruling BJP over this issue.

"Fearing defeat in the upcoming Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections, the BJP is now trying to remove the names of Congress-supporting voters through SIR," he said.

The draft electoral roll of Rajasthan was published on December 16, 2025. Nearly 42 lakh voter names were deleted from the 5.46 crore-strong electorate.

One month was given to file the claims and objections, with January 15 as the last date.

Hearings, verification and decisions on claims and objections will be conducted until February 7, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14.