BJP conspiring to remove Rani Lakshmibai statue in front of RSS office in Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused BJP of conspiring to remove the statue of Rani Lakshmibai near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Delhi, an official statement said.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that this move is part of the BJP's ongoing legacy of "insulting patriots" and betraying India's freedom fighters, the statement read.

Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP members and their ideological predecessors supported the British during India's freedom struggle and this betrayal persists in their actions today.

BJP cannot tolerate the presence of a statue of Rani Lakshmibai, who sacrificed her life for the country, and AAP will lead a large-scale campaign across the national capital to prevent the statue's removal, he added. Sanjay Singh further remarked, "People from all over the country used to come to pay homage to the statues of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb, Dr Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inside Parliament. However, the BJP-led central government and PM Modi insulted these great leaders by removing their statues from Parliament." Now, the BJP is planning to remove the statue of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, he added. "If the statue of Rani Lakshmibai is removed from in front of RSS headquarters, we will expose BJP throughout Delhi and take this issue to the people in Haryana. This act by the BJP is an unforgivable crime and an act of treason," Singh added. PTI MHS HIG