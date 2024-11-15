BJP conspiring to separate Santhal Paragana region from Jharkhand, alleges Soren

Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday charged the BJP with conspiring to separate the Santhal Paragana region from the state and urged the people to drive such forces out.

Santhal Pargana is one of the divisions of Jharkhand with its headquarters at Dumka. This administrative division comprises six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur – in the northeastern part of the state.

The BJP has been accusing the ruling JMM and its allies of patronising infiltrators from Bangladesh. Infiltration is a major poll issue for the saffron party in the state.

"The communal forces (BJP), who are conspiring to separate Santhal Paragana from Jharkhand, have to be driven out from here. We will form our own government again and will make Jharkhand prosperous," Soren said in a post on X.

The saffron party is describing those supporting the 1932 khatiyan-based domicile policy as Bangladeshi infiltrators or ISI agents, Soren claimed, asserting that its leaders would get a befitting reply in this poll from the people of the state.

The JMM-led coalition government in 2022 has decided that people whose ancestors were living in the state before 1932 and whose names were included in that year's land records will be considered local residents of Jharkhand and they will be given priority in government jobs.

In a series of posts, the JMM executive president also charged the saffron camp with conspiring against his government during its entire five-year tenure.

"BJP has been conspiring against us for all these five years, while this son and brother of yours has been working to reduce the burden from your shoulders,” Soren said.

He was referring to the electricity bill waived by a scheme of his government. The Jharkhand government in August decided to waive Rs 3,584 crore in power dues of 39.44 lakh consumers benefiting from the 200-unit free electricity scheme.

“By working together, we will make our Jharkhand stronger and give due rights to all,” the chief minister said.

At an election meeting in Borio in Sahebganj district, he alleged that the BJP does not have any constructive issue but is playing the politics of division on religious lines.

“The BJP leaders have wrecked up emotive issues and are attempting to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims and between tribals and non-tribals for political reasons,” Soren claimed. PTI COR BS NN