BJP constitutes 'fact-finding committee' on Nagamangala violence

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) Karnataka BJP on Friday constituted a five member "fact finding committee" on the violence during a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Nagamangala in Mandya district.

Clashes broke out between two groups during the procession in the town, following which mobs went on a rampage with stone pelting and targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on Wednesday night.

The panel consists of MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, former Minister K C Narayana Gowda, state secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao.

The committee has been directed to visit the incident spot, examine things, and submit a comprehensive report in a week's time, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra said in a statement announcing its formation. PTI KSU RS RS