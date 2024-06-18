BJP core group meets to discuss strategy for Jharkhand assembly polls

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the Jharkhand assembly polls, due later this year.

At the meeting, they also reviewed the party's performance in the state in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting, presided over by BJP national president JP Nadda, was attended by the party's Jharkhand core group leaders, including state unit chief Babulal Marandi, former Union minister Arjun Munda, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and Sanjay Seth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's election co-incharge in Jharkhand, were also present at the meeting held at the party headquarters in the national capital.

"The meeting held extensive discussions on the party's strategy for the assembly polls, expected to be held in November-December, apart from reviewing the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls," Marandi told reporters after the meeting.

In view of the upcoming assembly polls, the meeting discussed the challenges and the way forward, he added.

Sarma said the meeting held extensive deliberations on the party's strategy for the assembly polls.

"We made significant achievements in the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand and that has instilled confidence in our team that we are going to form our government in the state," he told reporters.

For this, everyone will have to work together and move forward under the party's strategy, Sarma said. "The Jharkhand core committee held its meeting with this point of view." The Assam chief minister said the meeting resolved that the BJP will join the fray in Jharkhand with a "positive mindset" to form its government in the state.

"Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP president will visit Jharkhand" in view of the polls, he added.

Asked about BJP candidate Sita Murmu putting the blame on party leaders for her defeat from the Dumka seat in the Lok Sabha polls, Sarma said, "The elections are over. Now we have to take lessons from the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls and move forward." But the BJP's Jharkhand team has to be given credit for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory on nine Lok Sabha seats in the state with a significant margin, he added.

"Sita Soren (Murmu) lost the election by a small margin. We are sad about this. We will make efforts to ensure that we win this seat in the future," Sarma added.

Asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra planning to join politics, the Assam chief minister took a swipe at the Gandhi family.

"Three Gandhis have already come. It is my humble appeal that Priyanka's husband also joins politics along with their son and daughter as well," Sarma said. PTI PK PK SZM