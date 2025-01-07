BJP corporator alleges family members attacked, house vandalised in Indore; case registered

Indore, Jan 7 (PTI) A corporator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has approached the party organisation and the police, alleging that his family members were attacked and his house was vandalised by 50 people.

The police have registered a case against unidentified people for the incident that occurred on January 4.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, BJP corporator Kamlesh Kalra claimed after an argument between him and a municipal corporation employee on the phone, saffron party corporator Jeetu Yadav sent 50 to 60 armed men to his house, and they misbehaved with his family members, beat them up and vandalised the premises.

The civic employee is Yadav's relative, Kalra claimed, adding that he was not at home at the time of the attack.

Kalra alleged that the attackers made objectionable videos of the incident and circulated them on social media.

Refuting Kalra's allegations, Yadav, a member of the Mayor-in-Council, said he would put forward his point at the level of the BJP organisation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Devendra Singh Dhurve said a case has been registered against unidentified people for forcibly entering the house, abusing, assaulting, vandalism and other charges.

He said the accused are being identified with the help of eyewitnesses, video and CCTV footage of the attack, and further steps will be taken after an investigation.

Angry people of the Sindhi Hindu community, to which Kalra belongs, submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner.

They have demanded the inclusion of Yadav's name in the first information report and arrests under the National Security Act (NSA).

Kalra later met Gaurav Ranadive, the BJP's Indore city unit president, with people from the Sindhi community and demanded justice.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Ranadive said notices have been issued to both BJP corporators, and an explanation has been sought. He assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits in this case. PTI HWP ADU ARU