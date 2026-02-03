BJP corporator Himgauri Aher-Adke set to become Nashik mayor

Nashik, Feb 3 (PTI) The BJP has finalised Himgauri Aher-Adke as its candidate for the post of mayor of Nashik, whose victory appears certain given the party's numerical strength in the civic body.

Adke and former mayor Balasaheb Sanap's son, Machhindra Sanap, filed their nominations as BJP candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, on the last day of submitting papers.

Their names were announced by state minister Girish Mahajan in a party meeting, a party leader said.

Adke is the niece of former state health minister Daulatrao Aher.

Seema Pawar of Shiv Sena (UBT) has also filed her nomination for the mayor's post.

Apart from Machhindra Sanap, Rahul Dive, Vilas Shinde, and Pravin Tidme of Shiv Sena have filed their nomination papers for the deputy mayor's post.

Elections for the mayor and deputy mayor of NMC will be held on February 6.

Aher's victory appears certain as the BJP holds the maximum 72 seats in the 122-member Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 26 corporators, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, the Nationalist Congress Party 4, Congress 3, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 1, and one Independent. PTI COR NSK