BJP corporator Kavita Mule elected Nanded Mayor; party also bags Deputy Mayor's post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Kavita Mule was elected as the new Mayor of Nanded city in central Maharashtra on Tuesday after defeating her nearest rival by 35 votes in a three-way contest, an official said.

Deepaksingh Rawat, another BJP corporator, was elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC), where polls were held last month along with 28 other civic bodies in the state.

Mule defeated her nearest opponent Mahejbin Abdul Faheem, a candidate of the Congress-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) combine, by 35 votes, the official said.

The Mayor's post was reserved for a woman.

A special meeting to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor was held at the NWMC headquarters in the presence of presiding officer and Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile.

In the 81-member corporation, the BJP has bagged 45 seats to secure a comfortable majority in the new House. The party was supported by the Shiv Sena which bagged four seats. An independent member also extended support to the BJP in the polls for the two posts.

BJP candidate for the Mayor's post Mule won secured 50 votes, while her nearest rival Faheem bagged 15 and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Alkesri Sumayya 14, the official said. PTI AW RSY