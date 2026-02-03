BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure set to become Pune mayor

Pune, Feb 3 (PTI) Manjusha Nagpure, a three-time BJP corporator, is set to become the mayor of Pune, given the party's numerical strength in the 165-member civic body.

While a formal election is scheduled for February 9, Nagpure's elevation is likely to be without a contest.

After submitting her nomination to the election officer, Nagpure thanked the BJP leadership for giving her the opportunity.

"I recall the late deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar. I wanted to learn a lot from him," she told reporters.

A corporator from the Sinhagad area, her family has been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. She holds a postgraduate degree in management.

RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar, who had contested the civic polls on a BJP ticket from the Bopodi area, has filed his nomination for the post of deputy mayor.

The BJP won 119 of the 165 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP(SP) together secured 30 seats. The Congress won 15 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) managed just one. PTI SPK NSK