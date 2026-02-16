BJP corporator's husband stabbed over dispute in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 16 (PTI) The husband of a newly elected BJP corporator was stabbed and injured by a man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The attack occurred in the Kotwali police station limits on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused, Mahesh alias Sonu Ganesh Thackeray (35), allegedly attacked Nitin Sham Shimle (39), husband of BJP corporator Manasi Shimle, after a heated argument, he said.

The official said that the duo had a long-standing dispute and, following a quarrel, Thackeray stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the scene.

He said that the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. A case has been registered, and a search is underway for the absconding accused. PTI COR ARU