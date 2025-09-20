BJP councillor found dead hanging in his office room in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) A city corporation councillor belonging to the BJP was found dead by hanging inside his office room here on Saturday morning, police said.

K Anil Kumar, councillor of Thirumala ward, was found dead by hanging at 9.00 am and it is a suspected case of suicide, police said and launched an investigation.

Local people said Kumar was seen at the office in the morning and was found dead later.

Television channels reported that he had been upset for some time over financial issues at a cooperative society led by him.

The reports also claimed that a suicide note was recovered from near his body, and it contained remarks against BJP leaders.

However, police didn't confirm whether the suicide note was recovered.

"We are completing other proceedings. An investigation is going on," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, BJP district president V V Rajesh said Anil Kumar was worried about the financial issues at the bank.

"As per my understanding, several persons failed to repay the loan amount that they had availed. Anil Kumar had mental stress over that," he told the media.

He, however, did not reply to the questions of reported remarks against leaders in his purported suicide note. PTI LGK ADB