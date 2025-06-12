BJP councillor Satya Sharma elected as chairperson of MCD standing committee

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) BJP's Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh were elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday.

After a gap of two-and-a-half years, the standing committee of the MCD has been formed after the election. The formation of the Standing Committee is expected to accelerate key development and administrative initiatives after a prolonged delay.

The 18-member standing committee is the key panel that controls the finances of the corporation. Any project above the cost of Rs 5 crore has to be approved by the committee. Due to no standing committee, many policy matters and projects related to sanitation have been stuck.

BJP had nominated Sharma, a councillor from Gautampuri ward in North East Delhi, for the post of chairman. Sharma is a three-time councilor who has also served as mayor in the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had nominated Praveen Kumar for the post of chairman who received seven votes while Sharma polled 11 votes.

BJP councillor Singh polled 11 votes as against AAP's Mohini Jeenwal received seven votes. Currently in the standing committee, the BJP has a clear majority, having 11 out of 18 members from the party. PTI SSM SLB HIG