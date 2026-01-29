Saurabh Joshi elected Chandigarh Mayor

Chandigarh (PTI): BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi was elected as the new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in a poll held here on Thursday.

In the three-cornered contest, Joshi secured 18 votes, AAP candidate Yogesh Dhingra got 11 votes, while the Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi secured seven votes.

The polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the previous practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave their verbal confirmation.

Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, was appointed as the presiding officer for the election.

In the 35-member house of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 18 councillors, the AAP has 11, and the Congress has six. The Chandigarh MP also has a voting right as an ex officio member of the 35-member municipal corporation.

Sitting MP Manish Tewari of the Congress raised his hand in support of his party's nominee Gurpreet Singh Gabi.