BJP councillor Sreelekha claims she was considered for Mayor post before civic polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, R Sreelekha, on Monday claimed that the party had told her before the local body elections that she would be considered for the post of mayor.

The debate over the mayor’s post began after the BJP won the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, and V V Rajesh was picked by the party as the mayor.

Speaking to reporters, Sreelekha, also a former DGP, said she was initially not interested in contesting the local body polls. As vice-president of Kerala BJP, she was assigned the responsibility of working for 10 party candidates in the civic elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

"When the party asked me to contest, I rejected it thrice. They insisted, saying I would not be projected merely as a councillor but as the face of the party and considered for mayor," she said.

She said these matters were known to everyone, and there was nothing surprising about it. She said she did not feel cheated as no such situation had arisen.

“I don’t know whether what the party told me before the election was told to someone else. I have honesty and integrity, which may not suit politicians, and I speak only the truth,” she said.

However, Sreelekha said she was happy that the BJP had taken control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and believed the party alone could govern the city properly.

“I want the BJP to govern the state. For that, the best candidates should be selected, and I will be in the forefront to work for it,” she said.

Asked whether she was informed about the reasons for not being considered for the mayor’s post, Sreelekha said it was not required, as the decision was taken by the party after discussions.

“When the opinion of all councillors was sought, I also chose to stand with the decision taken by the central and state leadership." She said the party decided to select a person with more experience as a Mayor, since she had only 1.5 years of political experience.

Sreelekha agreed that a more experienced councillor should be considered for the mayorship.

“I have no sadness or complaint. I accepted the decision happily. I believe the party had its reasons,” she said.

To a question if there were any reconciliation talks within the BJP, Sreelekha said such steps were needed only if there was a problem.

“There is no problem, and no reconciliation talks are required,” she said.

On speculation about contesting the Assembly election from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, Sreelekha said she was unaware of any such move and was not interested.

“I am not interested in contesting any election anymore. I am happy working at the grassroots level. My focus is on the development of Sasthamangalam ward over the next five years,” she said.

Sreelekha said she fully supports VV Rajesh, who was selected as the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, and added that Deputy Mayor Ashanath is like a sister to her.

“Even before the election, I strongly wanted Rajesh to become mayor. Our relationship remains the same even now,” she said.

Asked whether her name was considered for the deputy mayor’s post, Sreelekha said it was not and that she was happy being the councillor of Sasthamangalam ward.

Responding to queries on Sreelekha’s remarks, Mayor Rajesh said he had not seen them yet.

He told reporters he would respond after reviewing her statements.

Rajesh said he had discussed development activities with all councillors, including Sreelekha.

He also said that he had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had assured all support for development activities in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Later, Sreelekha wrote on her Facebook page that she was harassed by reporters who prevented her from entering her office.

She alleged that selectively edited portions of her remarks were circulated with the intention of “manufacturing controversies,” misleading at least some members of the public.

She also said that she was proud to work for the BJP.

“I am a proud party worker, a happy ward councillor and a dedicated public servant,” she said. PTI TBA TBA ROH