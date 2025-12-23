BJP councillor summoned by party, apologises for her language used against African coach

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary on Tuesday apologised for her intemperate language targeted at an African national, after she was summoned by the party leaders and counselled.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that he watched the video of Chaudhary and her "style" was wrong. The councillor met the state president after being summoned over her video that went viral on social media.

Chaudhary allegedly threatened the African national, a football coach in a park at Patparganj area of East Delhi, for not learning Hindi.

In the purported video, Chaudhary, who represents Ward No. 196 of East Delhi's Patparganj, is heard asking the man, a football coach who teaches children at an MCD park, why he has not learned Hindi yet. She also gave him an ultimatum to learn the language within a month.

She is also heard telling him that since he earns money in India, he should learn the language.

In a video of Chaudhary shared by the BJP, she said that it was not her intention to hurt anyone.

"I regret if anybody was hurt by my language style," she said, referring to the viral video.

Previously, she had defended her remark, saying she had asked the coach to learn basic Hindi eight months ago but he had not complied.

She had alleged that the man conducted commercial activities inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park without paying the required revenue and had not addressed cleanliness issues that were pointed out.

The Delhi BJP president said that sports is not tied to any language and Chaudhary was counselled. She has apologised and the issue should be ended now, he said.

The local unit of BJP has been directed to visit the park and meet the children and the coach, Sachdeva said, adding that the focus now should be to promote sports.