BJP councillor's daughter alleges 'forced marriage' bid in Gurugram, family members booked

Gurugram, Dec 4 (PTI) The 28-year-old daughter of a BJP councillor accused her family members of attempting to force her into a marriage against her will and keeping her locked in a room without a phone till the wedding, police said here on Thursday.

Police swung into action after the woman sent a complaint via email to the women's commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the deputy commissioner, police commissioner and other officials, they said.

Police said they have lodged an FIR under charges of "wrongful confinement", among others, against her family members. The woman's family members have said she has been "misled".

The woman, who is the daughter of BJP councillor Naresh Kataria, was taken from her house and sent to a safe house.

In her complaint, she said that she has been in a relationship with a man for the past 15 years and wanted to marry him. When she refused to marry another man who was the family's choice, they locked her up in a room in their house and took her phone away, she alleged.

She said she has been confined to her home for several days and that her family had planned to forcefully get her married on Thursday.

A day before her wedding, she sent emails to the police and others. She has also alleged that she is facing threats to her life from her family, police said.

After receiving the complaint, police reached the BJP councillor's house and rescued the woman who was later sent to a safe house. An FIR was registered under sections 127(4) [wrongful confinement] and 3(5) [common intention] of the BNS at Sector 9 police station, a Gururgam Police spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY