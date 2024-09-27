BJP counters Mamata on her semiconductor claim

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The BJP on Friday countered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for crediting her government for a semiconductor facility coming up in the state, asserting that it was all thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts that Kolkata now has a semiconductor footprint.

Please don't get carried away patting your back, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, who is also his party's co-incharge for West Bengal, told Banerjee on X, adding that India already has five semiconductor units approved, including one in Assam.

He said, "All thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kolkata now has a semiconductor footprint." Taking a swipe at her, he said, "Assam's success in securing the first semiconductor plant in the North East stands as a transformative milestone... while West Bengal has yet to effectively attract the kind of investments in this domain. It won't happen unless you resign or get voted out." He added, "US based firm Global Foundries has acquired another Fabless firm in the US, which has its office in West Bengal too. If operating a regional office of a US based semiconductor design firm is a masterstroke for your administration, then one can imagine the state of affairs." Thanks to Modi's visit to the US that this got mentioned, Malviya said.

It highlights the growing international interest in India's semiconductor potential, he added.

Banerjee had earlier on X said that Kolkata is poised to lead the semiconductor revolution in India.

She stated, "Kolkata is set to LEAD the semiconductor revolution in India!" She attributed this potential to the "relentless efforts" of the state to engage with emerging technologies and attract investments.