BJP, CPI(M), Cong supporters hold rallies in Kolkata in support of jobless teachers

Kolkata: Expressing solidarity with the teachers rendered jobless following the Supreme Court order, opposition BJP, CPI(M) and Congress on Thursday staged separate protest rallies in the city demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for the uncertain future staring into the face of thousands of ‘untainted’ candidates.

The rallyists also condemned police action against eligible teachers on Wednesday when they went to the office of District Inspector (DI) of School, Kasba, to submit a memorandum.

BJP North Kolkata district unit president Tamaghna Ghosh staged a demonstration in front of Amherst Street police station where around 200 saffron party supporters assembled, shouting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee administration, the SSC and the education department.

"While this government cannot ensure jobs for thousands of deserving teachers, it unleashes police force on them who beat up the architects of the future generation and kicked them in full public view. Shame," Ghosh told reporters.

The protesting BJP activists also burnt tyres on the road, disrupting traffic movement.

Supporters of CPI(M) students wing SFI took out a rally in College Street area, expressing outrage over the "brutal torture and repression of teachers when they went to submit a memorandum to the DI’s office the previous day."

SFI state unit member Shuvajit Sarkar demanded that the OMR sheets of the 2016 SSC recruitment exam be made public without delay and steps should be taken to restore the jobs of the ‘eligible’ teachers who were axed.

"We also demand the immediate resignation of the CM and education minister as they are responsible for the present situation and action against police personnel and senior officials who ordered the lathi-charge on teachers," he said.

Activists of Congress also rallied in central Kolkata, where the participants shouted slogans on the same issue.

The rallies, held almost simultaneously, affected vehicular traffic in most areas of north-central Kolkata for over an hour.

The Supreme Court on April 3 upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment annulling the recruitment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through a recruitment drive by SSC in 2016, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted."

Those who were rendered jobless claimed that the reason behind their plight was the inability of the SSC to differentiate between candidates who secured employment through fraudulent means and those who did not.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and some other officials who held positions in the state’s SSC when the irregularities in the recruitment process took place.