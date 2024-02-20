BJP, CPI(M) leaders visit Sandeshkhali, claim situation 'horrific'

Sandeshkhali (WB), Feb 20 (PTI) Following the intervention of the Calcutta High Court, the BJP and the CPI(M) on Tuesday visited the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area, first by opposition parties since protests broke out there, and their leaders claimed that the situation was "horrific" and "emblematic of anarchy".

The ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been vehemently opposing the visits by opposition parties, accused the saffron camp of trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the area, which was limping back to normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court not only allowed Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP to visit the restive Sandeshkhali village but also observed that it is surprising that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, the main accused and "core" of the Sandeshkhali issue, has not been arrested by the state police so far.

The division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to interfere with a single bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat was also allowed to visit the area after being initially stopped by police.

Amid persistent tension in Sandeshkhali, where protests against alleged TMC-led atrocities and sexual harassment continue, a strong police presence persists as the area struggles to regain stability.

BJP leaders Adhikari and Ghosh were welcomed by locals, including women, after they reached Sandeshkhali by crossing the Kalindi River on a boat from Dhamakhali.

"The experiences narrated by the locals are spine-chilling. Their land has been usurped, and women exploited... Everything happened with the help of the police and the administration. The situation is horrific and is a clear example of anarchy prevailing in the area," he claimed while visiting the houses of villagers.

Drawing comparisons with the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement during the Left Front regime, Adhikari claimed that the agitation by the tormented women of Sandeshkhali would lead to the downfall of the TMC government in the state in the days to come.

"The CPI(M)-led Left Front committed political hara-kiri in its handling of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram and it led to its downfall. Similarly, the handling of Sandeshkhali protests will also turn out to be the biggest blunder for Mamata Banerjee's government," said Adhikari.

The BJP leader was a close confidante of the TMC supremo during the days of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007-08. He switched over to the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said, "Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local TMC offices and subjected to sexual assault. Now it is a fight for justice." She was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat by the police saying that they apprehended a breach of peace if she went to Sandeshkhali.

Adhikari was also stopped near the same spot by police officers who said prohibitory orders had been imposed in Sandeshkhali and the state government moved a division bench of the high court against a single bench order on Monday allowing Adhikari to visit the trouble-torn area.

Miffed over the development, Adhikari started a sit-in and said he would move to court soon, over violation of its order.

Later, the division bench refused to interfere with the single bench order paving the way for the BJP leader's visit to the restive area.

Reacting to Adhikari's visit, the TMC claimed it was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.

"Yes, there have been a few complaints from the area. Both the administration and the party are trying to address those issues. But the BJP is trying to communalise them and vitiate the atmosphere. The BJP is spreading canards against the state government," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The division bench observed: "It is rather surprising that the person who is said to be the core for the problem being precipitated cannot be apprehended still and is on the run, defying the law." During the BJP's protest when Adhikari was prevented from advancing beyond Dhamakhali, a confrontation broke out between the police and BJP activists.

The situation escalated when a group of BJP members allegedly referred to a Sikh IPS officer as 'Khalistani', leading to a voracious protest by him.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties and rejected the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'.

The situation escalated into a major political row, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that the BJP's divisive tactics have egregiously crossed constitutional limits.

She condemned the effort to tarnish the reputation of Sikhs, recognised for their sacrifices and steadfast dedication to the nation.

National Commission for Woman (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and imposition of President's Rule following unrest in Sandeshkhali, met West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and expressed her concerns over the situation.

The Editors Guild of India expressed concern over the arrest of journalist Santu Pan by West Bengal Police while he was reporting live for Republic Bangla television channel in Sandeshkhali.

The Kolkata Press Club also condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.

The police stated Pan was arrested based on a complaint of intruding into a woman's residence.

Sandeshkhali remains embroiled in turmoil, stemming from allegations of land-grabbing and sexual assault, with key individuals, such as Shajahan Sheikh, evading law enforcement authorities. PTI PNT/AMR/ SKU PNT NN