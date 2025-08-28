BJP-CPI(M) spar over Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) The war of words between the BJP and CPI(M) continued over the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, with leaders of both parties accusing each other of "playing politics" here on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, will be held with the support of the state government at Pampa in Pathanamthitta district on September 20.

Earlier, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said the party would “resist” the participation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin in the programme. In response, Vijayan stated that “threats” by the saffron party would not prevent the event from taking place.

Following the Chief Minister’s remarks, Rajeev elaborated on his and the party's stand. He said he had visited Sabarimala 18 times and had the knowledge to speak about the summit.

“Yesterday, our Chief Minister spoke about five points in that regard. Chief Minister said that there is no politics behind organising Global Ayyappa Sangamam. But if this is not politics, then what is it? If it is not politics, isn’t it the Devaswom Board’s Chairman who has to visit Chennai? Then why invite Stalin? When did he become a devotee of Lord Ayyappa? This is politics. People clearly see it as politics. This is just a political drama, just four months before the elections,” Rajeev said.

Reiterating his stand, he said, “Stalin, who once called Hindus a virus, and the CPI(M) Chief Minister, who betrayed Ayyappa devotees, should not go there. I want to state very clearly here that the Chief Minister is not a believer, he is an atheist. But I am a Hindu believer. In our party, there are Hindus, Christians, and Muslims – and 99 per cent of them are believers.

"I speak about this as a devotee who has gone to Sabarimala. When an atheist Chief Minister from the CPI(M) speaks about it, who will the people believe? If this is truly part of worship, if it is truly a programme meant to respect the faith of Ayyappa devotees, then Stalin and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) should not be invited.

"Should a Chief Minister who is not a believer be the one to conduct this programme?” he asked.

After Rajeev’s remarks, Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, issued a statement claiming that the BJP state chief’s attempt to politicise the Global Ayyappa Summit was an insult to devotees.

“Rajeev’s statements reveal both ignorance and a lack of understanding of Kerala’s socio-cultural background. Kerala’s spirituality and devotion do not belong to any single political party or individual. Pinarayi Vijayan is a leader who has been working among the people for years, understanding their issues and finding solutions. What qualifications does Rajeev have to criticise Pinarayi Vijayan, the first Chief Minister to return to power for a consecutive second term because of his governance?” he asked.

Sivankutty said Rajeev deliberately ignored the development work carried out over the past nine and a half years. “The government is committed to ensuring better facilities for pilgrims. Viewing such matters solely through a political lens is not an appropriate approach,” he said.

He said that the CM spoke on this matter to help the people of Kerala and the devotees understand the scale and significance of the event. “The government fully supports this programme organised by the Devaswom Board, as part of its administrative duty. We are committed to upholding the unity of devotees without exploiting spirituality for political gain,” the minister said in the statement Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who sees the Ayyappa Summit as a golden opportunity, is merely indulging in daydreaming, Sivankutty added. PTI TBA HMP ROH