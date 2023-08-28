BJP, CPI(M) to skip all-party meeting convened by Mamata over statehood day

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) The opposition BJP and CPI(M) have decided that they will not attend the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday to discuss the statehood day.

Earlier this month, a committee set up by the assembly had recommended April 15 be celebrated as 'Bangla Diwas'.

"The CPI(M) and BJP have informed us separately that they won't attend the all-party meeting," a senior state minister said, wanting not to be named.

The BJP alleged that the state government's effort to have a "new" statehood day was an attempt to distort history.

"The state government has already decided to distort history to appease the TMC's vote bank. We can't be a part of this attempt," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim told PTI there are several burning issues on which such all-party meetings are needed.

"This is not an issue at all to hold an all-party meeting. There are several burning issues such as the panchayat poll violence and the blasts in illegal firecracker factories. The TMC wants to help the BJP and that is why they have called a meeting on this issue," he claimed.

BJP marks June 20 as 'Paschimbanga Diwas', and this year the Raj Bhavan also held programmes to celebrate the day, kicking off a fresh spat with state secretariat Nabanna.

The TMC accused the BJP and CPI(M) of politicising the issue.

"The meeting was called to discuss an issue, and not to push forward any decision. We wanted to discuss the matter. But, the opposition is just busy politicising the issue," the senior minister said.

On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas which eventually became East Pakistan, and now Bangladesh.

The date recommended by the committee, April 15, is the first day of the new year in the Bengali calendar. PTI PNT SOM SOM