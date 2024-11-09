BJP creates division in society: Tejashwi

Garhwa/ Ranchi, Nov 9 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday alleged the BJP creates division in the society in the name of religion and it should be driven out from Jharkhand in the assembly polls.

He claimed that all sections of Jharkhand including women, youth, farmers, students, employees, and businessmen have resolved to bring the Hemant government back in the interest of all.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister held multiple rallies in Garhwa, Palamu and Koderma districts in support of INDIA bloc candidates.

"BJP creates division in the society. Rising above caste and religion, voters should be united and ensure that INDIA bloc candidates emerge winners in the election so that the Hemant Soren government could be formed again in Jharkhand", he said.

Yadav claimed that the JMM-led Hemant Soren government did incredible work for the development of Jharkhand and for all sections of the society.

For women empowerment, the Soren government launched Maiya Samman Yojana and decided to increase the amount to Rs 2,500, which is a commendable step, he said.

The Soren government waived the outstanding electricity bills and made electricity free up to 200 units. The coalition government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, he claimed. PTI COR SAN SAN RG