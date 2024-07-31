BJP creates ruckus in Jharkhand assembly demanding CM’s reply on various issues

Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) The BJP MLAs of Jharkhand on Wednesday created noisy scenes in the assembly demanding that Chief Minister Hemant Soren reply to their various questions.

The ruckus prompted Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto to adjourn the proceedings till Thursday.

Despite that, the BJP legislators continued to stage protests in the well.

During the Question Hour, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan wanted to know from the chief minister about his “promise” of five lakh jobs to youths.

Soren claimed that since he came out of jail, the opposition has become uneasy.

“But I assure them I would reply all the questions of opposition including jobs and satisfy them with proper statistics,” the chief minister said.

Demanding that Soren reply to their questions during the first half of the proceedings, BJP members trooped into the well. Amid slogan shouting, the House proceedings continued till it was adjourned for lunch break at 12.30 pm.

The House again assembled at 2.10 pm with government taking back its Factories (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2023, which had been introduced in the state assembly in August 2023, for technical reasons.

After around 10 minutes, the Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri urged the Speaker to direct the chief minister to reply on issues such as five lakh jobs to youths, unemployment allowances, and regularization of contractual workers.

“The CM today said that he would reply to all questions. We want his reply today itself. This is the last session of the fifth Jharkhand assembly. If CM speaks on the concluding day, we will not be allowed counter questions,” he said.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.

Bauri said that until the CM speaks on the issue, they would not leave the house.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators trooped into the well of the house and staged a sit-in, disrupting the house proceedings.

Perturbed by the conduct of BJP legislators, the Speaker “with a heavy heart” adjourned the House till 11 am on Thursday.

Mahto said, “I understand that they (BJP MLAs) do not want to let the House function and listen to the government’s reply.” BJP legislators continued their sit-in in the well even after the adjournment of the house.

Earlier, the opposition BJP staged a protest outside the assembly holding a long banner mentioning the government's promises made to the state people.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan alleged that the government has cheated all including women, youth, assistant police, para teachers and others.

When they raise their issues, the government baton charged them, he alleged. PTI SAN NAM SAN NN