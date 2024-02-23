BJP creates ruckus in Jharkhand assembly, seeks CBI probe into question paper leak

Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Opposition BJP legislators created ruckus on the first day of the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Friday, demanding a CBI investigation into the leak of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination question paper last month.

Amid the uproarious scenes, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled the Rs 4,981 crore third supplementary budget.

Displaying pamphlets demanding a CBI probe into the paper leak, the opposition BJP MLAs and AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahto trooped into the well after the House assembled for the day around 11 am.

The paper was leaked hours before the examination conducted by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission was to start on January 28.

The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri said, "The state government brought a law to prevent cheating in recruitment examinations. Despite this, such a major paper leak took place. So, we demand a CBI probe into the paper leak case." Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto urged the agitating legislators to go back to their seats saying the issue will be taken up during the session but they continued protesting.

Earlier in the day, the BJP held protests at the portico of the assembly entrance on the same issue.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi alleged that the paper leak issue is a case of “sponsored corruption” of the state government.

“The SIT formed by the government is a tool to whitewash it. If they really wanted to form an SIT, they should have engaged some good officers. This is why, we are demanding a CBI probe,” Marandi said.

Chief Minister Champai Soren told reporters later that the SIT investigation into the case is going on.

“An outcome will come. They have to keep faith. Besides, this is not just Jharkhand’s problem, it happens in every state,” Soren said.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled a third supplementary budget of Rs 4,981 crore for 2023-24 fiscal amidst the ruckus.

The highest amount of Rs 1,012 crore has been allocated to Home, Jail and Disaster Management department, while Rs 651 crore to Panchayati Raj department and Rs 547 crore has been allocated to ST/SC/Minority and Backward Class welfare department.

During obituary references, the members observed silence in memory of prominent personalities such as eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman, radio announcer Ameen Sayani, former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi and classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan.

The House was adjourned till February 26. PTI SAN NAM RG SAN NN