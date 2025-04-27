BJP crippling Delhi's public transport system by taking 2,000 busses off road: AAP

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP government has crippled Delhi's public transport system by arbitrarily removing 2,000 buses from the city's roads without any alternative arrangements.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations.

AAP Chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of deliberately sabotaging Delhi's "once world-class" bus network to benefit capitalist allies through corrupt tendering practices.

Addressing a press conference, Kakkar claimed that the abrupt withdrawal has led to long queues, overcrowded buses, and commuters suffering under peak summer heat.

She said that the move was aimed at creating a crisis that would allow BJP's favoured companies to profit from new contracts.

Kakkar further alleged that the BJP's decision is rooted in corruption, intending to pocket commissions through fresh tenders. "The burden of the BJP's corruption will ultimately fall on the shoulders of Delhi's citizens." She asserted that under the AAP government, Delhi's transport system had reached its highest efficiency with a fleet of 7,582 DTC and 1,650 electric buses.

The sudden removal of buses, she said, is a betrayal of BJP's earlier promise not to dismantle any of Arvind Kejriwal's public welfare schemes. PTI MHS NB NB