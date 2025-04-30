BJP criticises Akhilesh Yadav over hoarding featuring him with BR Ambedkar

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) A hoarding featuring BR Ambedkar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow drew sharp reactions from senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who termed it as A reflection of SP's corrupt mentality.

Pathak said, "It is a reflection of SP's corrupt mentality and a deliberate attempt to insult Babasaheb, which will never be accepted by the people, and the party (SP) will face the consequences at the right time." UP's Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare Minister Asim Arun said the SP hoarding amounts to a grave insult to Ambedkar.

He said that SP has a history of undermining Dalits and backward classes, recalling how Akhilesh Yadav had scrapped several welfare schemes during his tenure as the chief minister.

Member of UP's legislative council, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, also accused Akhilesh Yadav of being anti-Dalit, citing his decision to ban reservation in promotions for Dalit personnel, which caused significant hardship to Dalit officers and employees.

Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal criticised Yadav for equating himself with Ambedkar, stating that "Akhilesh is not even worthy of being the dust beneath Babasaheb's feet." "People of the country will not forgive him for this insult," he added.

The Samajwadi Party was unavailable for comment. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ AMJ