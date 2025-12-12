BJP criticises CM Siddaramaiah over Rs 47 cr spent on air travel

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) The BJP came down heavily on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spending Rs 47 crore of state funds on air travel over the past two-and-half years.

According to a written reply to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, the amount was spent on special flights, aircraft and helicopters between May 2023 and November 2025.

The CMO clarified that these were used only for official visits.

In a post on ‘X’, BJP’s IT cell in charge, Amit Malviya questioned the frequent helicopter trips.

“In the last 30 months, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s travel by special aircraft and helicopters has cost taxpayers Rs 47.38 crore. At a time when Karnataka is still grappling with challenges in infrastructure, rural development, healthcare, and education, such heavy spending on VIP air travel raises serious questions,” he said.

He sought to know whether this is the best use of public money, or do frequent helicopter trips, including short-distance routes, reflect responsible governance.

“Shouldn’t fiscal discipline start from the top? With so many urgent public needs waiting for attention in Karnataka, it’s fair for citizens to ask whether the Congress government’s priorities are truly aligned with the people’s,” Malviya said.

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from the BJP, also took a dig at Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah has redefined the post of CM as Costly Minister, instead of Chief Minister. He has splurged Rs.47.38 cr travelling in chartered flights & helicopters, saying the travel was 'official’,” the MLA said.

He added, “This is the same person who gives lengthy speeches on socialism & austerity & the only CM to present record budgets in Karnataka. The CM must explain what the urgency was to hire helicopters and private aircraft in the first place.” Yatnal said when the state in general and North Karnataka in particular continue to be plagued by regional imbalance, lack of irrigation facilities, unemployment, and poor infrastructure, “the CM is busy sipping tea in choppers and private aircraft”.

The CM, in his response, said exemptions under Section 4(G) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act permit the use of special aircraft and helicopters for the official travel of the governor, chief minister and chief justice.

Based on this provision, services for VIP travel were procured from a private air charter company.

In the past two-and-a-half years, Siddaramaiah has flown to Mysuru 22 times, incurring travel expenses of over 5 crore for the Bengaluru–Mysuru route, which takes about two-and-a-half hours by road.

His other destinations included New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

As per the written reply, 181 bookings were made for special flights and helicopters—180 for the chief minister and one for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s Bengaluru–Mysuru round trip, which cost 23.18 lakh.

In 2023–24, 48 bookings were made for the chief minister at 12.23 crore, while 84 bookings in 2024–25 cost 20.88 crore. Between April and November this year, 48 bookings were made, amounting to 14.03 crore.

Of the total bookings, 180 were through GMP Air Charters and one through GoJets Aviation.