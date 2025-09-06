BJP criticises govt over withdrawal of 60 criminal cases

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) Criticising the state government's decision to withdraw 60 criminal cases filed at various police stations, including those booked for stone pelting during protests, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday said that the civil society has become more worried by this move.

The steps taken by the Congress government are sending a message that "anarchy is the priority in the state".

The 60 cases that the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw include the case booked against those allegedly involved in a 2019 stone-pelting incident in Chittapur, and alleged supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, booked for stone-pelting following his arrest by ED in the same year.

"After the Congress government came to power, there has been a continuous attempt to weaken law and order. The anti-social elements have grown to the point of shaking the police system itself...Cases of murder, rape, and robbery continuously occur," Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

He also alleged that "inclusion of cases against Congress party workers in this (list of cases to be withdrawn) is nepotism. The government's action shows the height of shamelessness." "Civil society has become even more worried due to this move... The steps taken by the Congress government are sending a message that -- anarchy is my priority in the state," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday defended the state government's decision to withdraw several criminal cases, saying that the government has withdrawn cases involving members of the BJP, Congress, and activists of various organisations.

The cases withdrawn include those against various groups and individuals, including pro-farmer, pro-Dalit, pro-Kannada organisations, political party workers, and those booked in connection with Ganesha procession-related skirmishes at various places, among others. PTI KSU ADB