BJP criticises Kerala CM, Opposition leader for not attending K R Narayanan bust opening event

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday strongly criticised the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan for not attending the ceremony in which President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of former president K R Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Muraleedharan wanted the chief minister and the Opposition leader to apologise to the Dalit community for their ‘deplorable’ action.

In a statement here, Muraleedharan alleged that the absence of both the leaders from the ceremony showed their disrespect towards the former President and the current President, and was tantamount to insulting the Dalit community.

He said the Chief Minister, who left in the morning for a scheduled trip to Oman, could have rescheduled his itinerary, knowing fully well the President's schedule in Kerala.

The V D Satheesan, a Congress leader, was also conspicuously absent, though he was present in the capital, Muraleedharan said.

"It was deliberate that Opposition leader Satheesan did not attend despite being in Thiruvananthapuram and being invited," he alleged.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Thursday morning unveiled the bust of former President Late K R Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and others attended the ceremony. PTI MVG MVG ADB