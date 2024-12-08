BJP criticises LDF, UDF over Munambam waqf land row

Kochi, Dec 8 (PTI) Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Sunday criticised the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the Congress-led UDF opposition for failing to deliver justice to the residents of Munambam, who are protesting the Waqf Board’s claim over their properties.

Addressing the protesters at Munambam, Javadekar accused the state government of attempting to downplay the issue by appointing a judicial commission, calling it a "ploy to mislead the people." He said that the Munambam dispute could only be resolved permanently through an amendment to the Waqf Act, which would address the alleged overreach of Waqf Board powers.

"The Waqf Amendment Act, aimed at removing arbitrary powers of the Waqf Board and ensuring accountability and transparency, will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of Parliament," Javadekar added.

Accompanying him, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi assured that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) would clearly address the Munambam issue in its report.

In a social media post, Javadekar urged the LDF and UDF to support the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

"If the LDF & UDF want to give justice to Munambam Waqf victims, they should support the Modi Govt's Waqf Amendment Bill," he wrote on 'X', accusing the state's political fronts of duplicity.

"The Amendment bill aims remove the arbitrary powers of the Waqf Board and ensure accountability & transparency. Passing the resolution opposing this bill unanimously in Assembly and on the other hand giving oral support to #WaqfVictims is duplicity of LDF and UDF," his post added.

Meanwhile, dismissing the stance of the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan that the disputed land in Munambam is not Waqf property, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K M Shaji stated that no one could deny the Waqf Board’s ownership of the land.

"This is not a minor issue; it has the potential to spark significant controversies," Shaji warned.

He also criticised the Farooq College authorities, who reportedly claimed that the disputed property was not Waqf land.

"Who gave the land to the college, and who prepared the documents? It is not the IUML but the state administration should find them," Shaji said.

Satheesan had said that the disputed land in Munambam is not Waqf property and vowed that eviction will not be allowed under any circumstances.

In the coastal village of Munambam, in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite the people holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Though the CPI(M)-led LDF government appointed a judicial commission as part of its efforts to resolve the issue, the local people are continuing their strike in Munambam.

Recently, both fronts unanimously passed a resolution in the Assembly opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges certain provisions in the existing Waqf law.

In support of the Bill, the influential Syro-Malabar Church has alleged that numerous properties belonging to Christian families for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board, utilising provisions in the existing Act. PTI ARM ARM KH