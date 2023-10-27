BJP criticises RJD MLA's remarks about deities

Patna, Oct 27 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Bihar on Friday flayed the RJD, the ruling Mahagathbandhan's largest constituent, after one of its legislators allegedly made controversial remarks about Hindu deities.

A video has gone viral in which Fateh Bahadur Singh, a first-time MLA from Dehri in Rohtas district, can be heard making remarks against Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga.

It evoked angry reactions from several senior leaders of the BJP in Bihar, where the party lost power a year ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quit the NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan, which also includes the Congress and three Left parties.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai issued a strongly worded statement alleging "these remarks are the latest slander against Sanatan Dharm by ghamandia (a term coined to decry INDIA coalition as arrogant)".

"Such remarks are made for appeasement politics (tushtikaran) which is harmful for the nation. Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav are patronising such people," said Rai, who is also a former state BJP president.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, said, "The ruling dispensation in Bihar is full of braggarts who pose as strong men but are capable of no more than snapping a wafer (papad phod pehelwaan hain). I challenge them to utter a word that can hurt Muslim sentiments. They will be hacked to death", fumed Singh.

BJP national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also voiced disapproval of the RJD leader's remarks and accused the party of deliberately hurting religious sentiments.

"We are all looking forward to visiting Ayodhya next year to attend the inauguration of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. This will be followed by party's victory in Lok Sabha polls and, a year later, formation of the next government in Bihar," said Hussain, who held a berth in the Nitish Kumar cabinet till the BJP shared power in the state.

Mahagathbandhan leaders were not available for comments. PTI NAC MNB