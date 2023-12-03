BJP crosses halfway-mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh in early trends

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday crossed halfway mark at 9.30 am in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while Congress crossed halfway mark in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Thus, BJP appears to have held on two big stateswith 200+ assembly seats leaving two new states for Congress.

The ruling Congress was leading in 54 seats and the BJP in 34 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly.

In Telangana, Congress was leading on 61 seats while BRS was leading on 34 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP crossed halfway mark and was leading on 128 seats leaving 98 seats for Congress.

Rajasthan also witnessed BJP crossing halfway mark with very close fight with Congress.