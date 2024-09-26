BJP crosses one crore membership mark in MP, says party's state chief

Bhopal, Sep 26 (PTI) The BJP has enrolled more than one crore members in Madhya Pradesh under the first phase of its membership drive between September 2 and 25, a party leader said on Thursday.

The membership figure in the first phase stood at 1,00,81,432, he said.

The second phase of the membership drive will begin on October 1 and end on October 15, state BJP chief V D Sharma told PTI.

"We have achieved this feat of enrolling 1,00,81,432 members due to the hard work of our dedicated workers," he said.

With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the second state in the county to cross the one crore-mark after Uttar Pradesh, where 1.25 crore members have been registered so far, MP BJP media chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

The BJP is eyeing to register 1.50 crore members in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

While Madhya Pradesh has around 64,000 polling stations, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has around 1.64 lakh such facilities, he added.

In BJP, an old member's membership is renewed after every six years under such drives, another leader said.

In the previous drive, the party had achieved the 96 lakh-mark and failed to touch the one crore-mark, Agrawal said.

As per the 2011 census, Madhya Pradesh had 7.26 crore citizens and the number is likely to grow to 8.50 crore in the next such exercise. The census could not be carried out in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BJP won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year. PTI LAL NP