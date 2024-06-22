BJP deceiving Marathas, OBCs on reservation issue, claims Cong leader Patole

Pune, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said the BJP was deceiving the Maratha community and Other Backward Classes over reservations.

Addressing a press conference, Patole claimed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule have different positions on the reservation issue.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is deceiving the Maratha and OBC communities on reservations. Bawankule says reservations above 50 per cent cannot be maintained. Fadnavis says reservations above 50 per cent can be given. There are two different opinions on the reservation issue among BJP leaders. They should clarify their exact stance," he said.

The Patna High Court's decision has made it clear that reservations above 50 per cent will not hold, therefore, the true face of the BJP is exposed due to the different positions of Bawankule and Fadnavis, the Congress leader said.

"Conducting a caste-wise census through social, economic, and educational surveys and removing the 50 per cent limit is the only solution to the reservation issue," he said.

Since the BJP is in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra, it should start a caste-wise census to do justice to quota demands of Marathas, OBCs, Dhangars, tribals, Halbas and other groups, Patole asserted. PTI MR BNM