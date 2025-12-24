BJP decks up party offices in Delhi on eve of Vajpayee's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP organised 'deepotsav' on the eve of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, decking up the state and district unit offices in the national capital with thousands of diyas on Wednesday.

Vajpyee's birth anniversary falls on December 25.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other party leaders, lit earthen lamps at the state office on DDU Marg.

"Atal ji always had a smile on his face and he was popular not only among party workers but also among other parties," Sachdeva said.

'Deepotsav' was celebrated at the Delhi BJP state headquarters on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg as well as at all 14 district offices on the completion of the birth centenary year of the former prime minister. Buildings were also decorated with electric lights, said a party statement.

Portraits of Vajpayee were displayed and floral tributes were paid in every district, it said.

Sachdeva and other party leaders lit 101 lamps symbolising the 101st birth anniversary of the former PM.