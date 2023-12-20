BJP dedicated to restoring respect for stray dogs, says Vijay Goel

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said his party is dedicated to restoring respect for stray dogs and emphasised the importance of sterilisation, vaccination and compensation.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Goel said his new platform for stray dogs aims to garner support from the public.

The Centre For Stray Dog Problems focuses on addressing the challenges posed by stray dogs, encompassing public safety, responsible pet ownership and humane treatment of strays, Goel said.

"Our aim is to restore respect for stray dogs while actively seeking solutions to the challenges posed by their increasing numbers," he added.

Advertisment

Goel on Monday launched the Centre For Stray Dog Problems to address the issues regarding stray dogs across India.

People can lodge their complaints about stray dog issues, particularly dog bites, with the platform.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Only those who have faced the problem (of stray dogs) are raising their voices. The rest are protesting against it, labelling themselves animal lovers." "I suggested that people who are opposing this should take responsibility by adopting a stray dog and keeping them in their own homes," he said. PTI COR ABU SZM