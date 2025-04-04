BJP defends J-K LG's move to transfer 48 officers, calls it routine

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) Defending the transfer of 48 middle-rung officers in the bureaucracy by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Friday criticised the National Conference (NC) government for questioning the move and said that these transfers were conducted within his jurisdiction.

The transfer of bureaucrats four days ago has triggered the latest flashpoint between the Raj Bhavan and the J&K government, which views the LG’s move as a violation of the legal and administrative framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Under the Act, which came into effect in October 2019, all transfers related to law and order fall under the LG’s purview, the BJP leader said at a press conference here.

"He has acted within his jurisdiction. These transfers are routine and in accordance with the law," he said while replying to a question on a meeting being called by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the issue.

Accusing NC of treating J&K as its "personal property" for decades, Sharma said the ruling party has failed to acknowledge that that “era is over” and J&K is now a Union Territory, like Puducherry and Delhi, and governed accordingly.

He also pointed out that the chief minister and other ministers also make transfers within their respective departments, including appointments of principals, lecturers, and other officials.

He further criticised the party for failing to deliver on its promises to the people during elections. "They have not provided 200 units of free electricity as promised. Their ration scheme is only for two years, yet they claim it will last five years," Sharma said.

He also questioned NC’s intention behind demanding statehood for J&K. "Those who are demanding statehood are doing so to gain control over transfers and industries. The people should understand whether this demand is for the welfare of the state or for personal power and influence," he said.

During the presser, Sharma also condemned the alleged manhandling of former minister Harsh Dev Singh at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary’s residence and added that such incidents reflect the "frustration" of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP chief Sat Pal Sharma, who was also present at the press conference, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit starting April 6. "He will review the security situation and chair official meetings," he said.

He also lauded the BJP government for the passage of the Waqf Bill in Parliament.