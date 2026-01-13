BJP defends Rajasthan recruitment drive, asks Congress to remember 'own record'

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Rajasthan on Tuesday defended the Bhajanlal Sharma government's recruitment drive, saying the release of a calendar for 2026 covering over one lakh government posts reflected its commitment to transparent and time-bound hiring.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said the calendar provided a clear roadmap for 44 recruitment examinations, enabling youth to prepare in advance.

He said the government had already provided over 92,000 government jobs in the last two years, while recruitment for another 1.53 lakh posts was underway.

Rathore contrasted this with the previous Congress regime, alleging that many recruitments during its tenure were either contractual or remained stuck in courts. He claimed that 296 examinations had been conducted in the past two years without a single paper leak.

Taking a dig at Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Rathore said allegations being made now ignored instances during the previous government when teachers had allegedly spoken of transfers being carried out for bribes.

"Those talking of morality today should not forget their own record," he said.

Dostara earlier criticised the state government over its recruitment claims, alleging that several promised recruitments were being repeatedly announced without timely completion.

He said that in the recruitment calendar issued by the government, only four recruitment drives have more than 5,000 posts, while 23 have fewer than 1,000 posts each. Of the four recruitment drives with over 5,000 posts, one is for sanitation workers, which had already been announced in the first budget of this government two years ago, he said, adding that its process had been initiated.

Dostara alleged that serious corruption charges had surfaced in the preparation of experience certificates for sanitation workers, following which a decision was taken to cancel the recruitment, a fact that was the minister had informed the assembly. "Now, the same recruitment is once again being shown in government advertisements, and the government continues to harp on these very recruitments," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, former BJP state president Ashok Parnami said the government's policies had generated new enthusiasm among youth, citing start-up promotion and entrepreneurship schemes. He said over 3,000 start-ups had been registered in the state and were receiving support.

Another former BJP state chief, Arun Chaturvedi, accused the Congress of being divided and lacking issues, asserting that the BJP's governance would shape Rajasthan's future politics. PTI AG PRK PRK